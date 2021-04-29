Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($6.37) Per Share

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($8.51). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. Protara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $67.08.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

