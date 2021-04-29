Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PRVB. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PRVB stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 10,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 611,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

