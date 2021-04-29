Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Down 78.9% in April

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proximus has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BGAOY opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

