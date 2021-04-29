PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%.

NYSE PSB traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.41. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,590. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $106.79 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

