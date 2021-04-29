PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 253.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

Shares of PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$124.00 during trading on Thursday. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.82. PSP Swiss Property has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45.

About PSP Swiss Property

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.