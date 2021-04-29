PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Down to $148.29

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.29, but opened at $144.00. PTC shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 8,684 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,549 shares of company stock worth $4,644,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PTC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

