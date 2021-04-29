Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of PEG opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.