PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Down 3.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price was down 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.57 and last traded at $53.57. Approximately 2,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 703,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.