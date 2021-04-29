PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

