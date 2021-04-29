Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PUM. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM stock opened at €88.50 ($104.12) on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($61.25) and a twelve month high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €85.54.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.