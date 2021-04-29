Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 412.7% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIM stock remained flat at $$4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,573. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 238,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

