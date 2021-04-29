PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Guggenheim upped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $789,529.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 376.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. PVH has a 52 week low of $36.34 and a 52 week high of $114.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

