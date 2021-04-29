Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.67 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGT. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NGT opened at C$79.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.30 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.04. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.703 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.