Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for LKQ Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LKQ in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of LKQ opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,897,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

