Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.37.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 336.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

