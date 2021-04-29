Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised by Analyst

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

ENTG opened at $114.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $126.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Entegris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

