Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Landstar System in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

LSTR stock opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.