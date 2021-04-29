Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

SYK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.96.

NYSE:SYK opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.88 and its 200-day moving average is $237.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $4,885,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

