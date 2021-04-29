Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $25.30 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 74,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

