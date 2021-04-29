Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Casper Sleep Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

CSPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of CSPR opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Casper Sleep by 445.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Casper Sleep by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Casper Sleep news, insider Emilie Arel sold 19,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $138,597.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,276.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $115,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

