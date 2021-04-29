Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Shares of EWBC opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

