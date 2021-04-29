Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Increased by Analyst

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQT. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

EQT stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

