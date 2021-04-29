Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut by Wedbush

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMST. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $872.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

