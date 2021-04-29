Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Increased by Analyst

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.42.

Lennox International stock opened at $331.65 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $173.24 and a 1-year high of $348.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.38 and its 200 day moving average is $292.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $104,529.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 273,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,957,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

