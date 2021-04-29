Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Cut by Analyst

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $26.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $372.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.25 and its 200 day moving average is $357.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

