Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $658.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.37. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth $50,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.