Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Lifted by KeyCorp

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nucor in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE NUE opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. Nucor has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,429 shares of company stock valued at $15,590,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $566,903,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,749,000 after buying an additional 315,210 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 148.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after buying an additional 261,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

