Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th.

HBCP stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey purchased 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

