Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AGNC Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,557.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 156,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.