Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Reduced by Analyst

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock worth $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,665,000 after acquiring an additional 249,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

