Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Increased by Analyst

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.11.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $204.70 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.05. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

