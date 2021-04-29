Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $57.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.