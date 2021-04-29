Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Aaron’s in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE AAN opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $34.26.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

