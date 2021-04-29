QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

QCOM traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,314,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,500. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $162.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

