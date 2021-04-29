Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.28.

NYSE XM traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 16,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,492. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.73.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $948,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $594,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at $163,000.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

