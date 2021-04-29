Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$28,500.54 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at C$61,590.15.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

Shares of TSE QTRH opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of C$286.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$3.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

