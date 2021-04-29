Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 267.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,458.50 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,210.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,198.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

