Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in April

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.