Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Issues Earnings Results

Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Shares of Radisson Mining Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.24. The company had a trading volume of 350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,935. The company has a market cap of C$57.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. Radisson Mining Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of two properties, which covers an area of 2,159.58 hectares. The company's flagship property is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 21 claims covering a total area of 637.43 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern QuÃ©bec.

