Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $257.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.