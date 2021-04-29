Rally (RLY) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. Rally has a market capitalization of $143.66 million and $11.67 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00275635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.12 or 0.01068989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.75 or 0.00707711 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,142.84 or 1.00636915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

