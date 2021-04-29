Rapid7 (RPD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. Rapid7 has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,438 shares of company stock valued at $967,605. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.