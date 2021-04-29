Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $130,719.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,428.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.51 or 0.05159208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.00475246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $879.68 or 0.01646452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.87 or 0.00765263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00528205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00431284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004336 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,546,705,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

