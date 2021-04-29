Raydium Trading 31.4% Higher This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $13.11 or 0.00024487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $486.83 million and $45.22 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,121,697 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

