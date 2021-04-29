Raymond James Boosts First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $55.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

FRME opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in First Merchants by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

