Raymond James Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $32.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $31.50 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.63% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $21.53. 197,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,887,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after acquiring an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

