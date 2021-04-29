Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.07. The stock had a trading volume of 667,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold a total of 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

