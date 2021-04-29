Raymond James Raises North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to $19.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 48.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOA. Maxim Group upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NYSE NOA traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 7,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,981. The stock has a market cap of $392.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,339,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.