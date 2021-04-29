Raymond James Reaffirms Strong-Buy Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$23.00 target price on the stock.

ARE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.50.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$18.54 on Monday. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.15 and a one year high of C$20.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$932.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.28%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

