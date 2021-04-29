Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) has been assigned a C$2.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s current price.

YGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark restated a “na” rating and set a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.33.

Shares of YGR stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.06 million and a P/E ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. Research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

